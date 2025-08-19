Jaishankar for candid approach to reset China ties

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi, calling for “a candid and constructive approach” to reset ties strained the military standoff in eastern Ladakh. The meeting comes on the eve of crucial border discussions between Wang and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

“It is essential that the de-escalation process move forward,” Jaishankar told Wang during their talks, adding that the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is the basis for “any positive momentum in our ties.”

Acknowledging that India-China ties have “seen a difficult period,” Jaishankar underlined the need for the two countries to be guided by the “three mutuals, mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest.”

“Our differences must not become disputes, nor competition turn into conflict,” he said, in remarks that appeared aimed at urging Beijing to show flexibility and restore the status quo in border areas.

Referring to his visit to China in July, Jaishankar said he intended to follow up on concerns raised then and emphasised the importance of continuing open dialogue on regional and global challenges.

The meeting, held a day before the next round of border talks between Special Representatives, also covered a wide range of bilateral issues including trade, and river data sharing.

“Maintaining a stable, cooperative, and forward-looking India-China relationship serves the interests of both countries. Taiwan is a part of China. India is willing to take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to deepen political mutual trust with China,” a Chinese readout about the meeting said.