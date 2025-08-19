Partnership between EC-BJP; we'll not allow even one vote to be stolen in Bihar: Rahul Gandhi

NAWADA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that a "partnership" has been going on between the Election Commission and the BJP to "steal votes," and asserted that the Mahagathbandhan will not allow even a single vote to be stolen in Bihar.

Addressing a gathering at Bhagat Singh Chowk on the third day of his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, Gandhi said the right to vote has been given to the people by the Constitution, and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commissioners are "snatching" it away from them.

"This is your right, given to you by the Constitution, and Modi, Shah, and the Election Commissioners are snatching it away from you.

(RJD's) Tejashwi (Yadav), I, and the other (Mahagathbandhan) leaders standing here want to tell them that we will not let you steal even a single vote in Bihar," Gandhi said.

He alleged that the EC-BJP nexus has "stolen" elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

In Maharashtra, about 1 crore voters were mysteriously added between the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Gandhi claimed. He said the Congress asked the EC to provide a machine-readable voters' list and CCTV footage, but the poll body refused.

"Now in Bihar, they are carrying out 'vote chori' in a new manner. They are doing this chori (theft) right before your eyes, but we will not let them steal votes," said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.