ST commission summons top Jharkhand officials over Surya Hansda encounter

RANCHI: Taking cognisance of a complaint lodged by Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued notices to the Jharkhand Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Godda Deputy Commissioner, and Superintendent of Police (SP). The officials have been directed to appear before the Commission within three days to explain the actions taken following complaints received after the encounter of tribal leader Surya Hansda.

In his complaint, Prakash demanded an impartial investigation into the “suspicious” encounter of Surya Hansda and appropriate action against those responsible.

The Commission warned that failure to appear may result in the officials being summoned personally or through authorised representatives. The notice follows serious allegations raised by Deepak Prakash, a former Jharkhand BJP president.

Notably, the BJP has described the encounter as a “cold-blooded murder” and demanded a probe either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge.

State BJP President Babulal Marandi launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren-led government, alleging that “criminal elements within the Jharkhand police” were framing tribal leaders, facilitating land grabs, sheltering mafias, and using fake encounters to silence dissent.

Marandi claimed Hansda was not killed in a legitimate police action but was “murdered by cowards in uniform” who feared his activism could rally tribals to demand their rights and resources. He further alleged that false cases, harassment, and systematic intimidation had become the government's standard response to protests.