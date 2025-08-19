ST commission summons top Jharkhand officials over Surya Hansda encounter

RANCHI: Taking cognisance of a complaint lodged by Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued notices to the Jharkhand Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Godda Deputy Commissioner, and Superintendent of Police (SP). The officials have been directed to appear before the Commission within three days to explain the actions taken following complaints received after the encounter of tribal leader Surya Hansda.
In his complaint, Prakash demanded an impartial investigation into the “suspicious” encounter of Surya Hansda and appropriate action against those responsible.
The Commission warned that failure to appear may result in the officials being summoned personally or through authorised representatives. The notice follows serious allegations raised by Deepak Prakash, a former Jharkhand BJP president.
Notably, the BJP has described the encounter as a “cold-blooded murder” and demanded a probe either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge.
State BJP President Babulal Marandi launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren-led government, alleging that “criminal elements within the Jharkhand police” were framing tribal leaders, facilitating land grabs, sheltering mafias, and using fake encounters to silence dissent.
Marandi claimed Hansda was not killed in a legitimate police action but was “murdered by cowards in uniform” who feared his activism could rally tribals to demand their rights and resources. He further alleged that false cases, harassment, and systematic intimidation had become the government's standard response to protests.
Hansda’s wife and mother have consistently accused the police of a pre-planned murder and refused to accept his body. They too have demanded a CBI probe. Marandi added that if Chief Minister Hemant Soren fears a CBI investigation, then a sitting High Court judge should lead the inquiry.
Hansda was shot dead by the police on 11 August, allegedly while trying to escape during a transit from Deoghar to Godda. According to the police, during interrogation, Hansda had revealed that weapons were hidden in the Jirli–Dhamni hills of Godda. While being taken to the site, he allegedly snatched a weapon from a policeman and attempted to flee, leading to an encounter.
However, his family members have vehemently denied this version, calling it a “planned encounter”.
The police maintain that Hansda was involved in several criminal activities, including an incident in which he reportedly fractured the hand of a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) who had gone to arrest him. They claimed that all actions were in line with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines.
Surya Hansda had contested the Borio assembly seat four times but never secured a win. He first contested in 2009 and 2014 on a Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) ticket, then in 2019 on a BJP ticket, finishing second. In the 2024 Assembly elections, he ran on a Jharkhand Kranti Lok Morcha (JKLM) ticket after being denied a BJP nomination.