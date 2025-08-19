'Strange people' visiting Assam, will be arrested if they 'cross limits': CM Himanta Sarma

GUWAHATI: Claiming that some "strange people" from different parts of the country were visiting Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said they will be arrested if they "cross limits".

Speaking to reporters at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he went on Monday night following the death of a newborn, Sarma said these people were advocates from Mumbai and Kerala.

"We are keeping a track of them. They had also come when the NRC was being updated in the state, and spoiled the entire exercise. During the NRC process, the government did not pay much attention to these visits, but now we are keeping an eye on each one of them, and if they step beyond the limits of the rules, they will be arrested," he said.

"We will not tolerate any fundamentalist activities or politics on sensitive issues, whether they come from Kerala, Mumbai or Delhi. These are fundamentalists who promote and protect activities of certain sections," he added.

A four-day-old infant died at the GMCH on Monday morning after being found hanging from the wires of a medical device inside the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

With the newborn's family members alleging negligence against the on-duty staff, the state government ordered an inquiry into the incident.