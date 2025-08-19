Uttar Pradesh: NHAI cracks down on Meerut toll agency following assault on soldier

LUCKNOW: The assault on Army jawan Kapil Singh, 26, at Bhuni toll plaza under the jurisdiction of Sarurpur police station in Meerut has snowballed into a major controversy with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) cancelling the licence of toll collection agency – M/S Dharam Singh Company – and imposing a fine of Rs 20 lakh on it.
Meanwhile, the angry protests by local villagers continued on Tuesday.
The NHAI, in a statement, condemned the conduct of the toll plaza staff and said it was committed to ensuring safe and seamless travel on national highways.
"The NHAI has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on the toll collecting agency, M/s Dharam Singh, in view of the grave breach of the contract agreement due to the agency’s failure to manage the situation and ensure staff discipline," the statement said.
"Taking strict action on the incident of misbehaviour with army personnel by toll staff deployed at Bhuni toll plaza on Meerut-Karnal section of NH-709A on August 17, 2025, where an altercation between an Army personnel and toll staff escalated into a fight," the statement said.
The incident had taken place at the Bhuni toll plaza in Sarurpur area on Sunday night, when Kapil Singh, a soldier of Rajput Regiment, hailing from Gotka village, was on his way to Delhi Airport. Kapil is posted in Jammu and Kashmir and he was returning to resume duty in Srinagar.
When he, accompanied by one of his cousins, approached the toll plaza on Karnal Highway, a dispute over the traffic jam and toll fee reportedly escalated into a physical assault.
The Jawan, who had come on leave to take part in Kanwar Yatra, had to catch an early morning flight to Srinagar from Delhi. His car was stuck in a long line of vehicles at the toll plaza. Kapil urged the toll plaza employees to move the vehicles quickly, leading to an altercation. When the argument escalated, the toll plaza employees thrashed Kapil and his cousin.
The police registered an FIR and arrested six people in connection with the assault case on Monday.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said six accused were arrested based on CCTV footage, and efforts are underway to trace the others.
The NHAI also initiated the process of terminating and debarring the toll collection firm from future participation in toll plaza bids.
The incident triggered anger among locals who stormed the toll and vandalised property after the video of the Army soldier’s assault went viral on social media. The crowd also confronted toll staff, leading to tensions in the area.
Meanwhile, the enraged villagers demanded that the penalty of Rs 20 lakh imposed on the toll collection agency should be given to the victim’s family. The villagers also demanded strictest action against the perpetrators of crime and justice to the victim’s family. Meanwhile, there was a bee line of visitors including ex-servicemen and politicians at the victim’s residence to meet him on Tuesday. UP State Women’s Commission’s member Meenakshi Bharal also visited the injured jawan assuring him of all possible help.