Uttar Pradesh: NHAI cracks down on Meerut toll agency following assault on soldier

LUCKNOW: The assault on Army jawan Kapil Singh, 26, at Bhuni toll plaza under the jurisdiction of Sarurpur police station in Meerut has snowballed into a major controversy with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) cancelling the licence of toll collection agency – M/S Dharam Singh Company – and imposing a fine of Rs 20 lakh on it.

Meanwhile, the angry protests by local villagers continued on Tuesday.

The NHAI, in a statement, condemned the conduct of the toll plaza staff and said it was committed to ensuring safe and seamless travel on national highways.

"The NHAI has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on the toll collecting agency, M/s Dharam Singh, in view of the grave breach of the contract agreement due to the agency’s failure to manage the situation and ensure staff discipline," the statement said.

"Taking strict action on the incident of misbehaviour with army personnel by toll staff deployed at Bhuni toll plaza on Meerut-Karnal section of NH-709A on August 17, 2025, where an altercation between an Army personnel and toll staff escalated into a fight," the statement said.

The incident had taken place at the Bhuni toll plaza in Sarurpur area on Sunday night, when Kapil Singh, a soldier of Rajput Regiment, hailing from Gotka village, was on his way to Delhi Airport. Kapil is posted in Jammu and Kashmir and he was returning to resume duty in Srinagar.