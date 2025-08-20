CCS approves Rs 67,000 crore project for production of 97 improved Tejas Mk1A jets

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has given its nod for the production of Tejas Mk1A, the newer and improved version of India’s single-engine, 4.5 generation delta wing multirole combat aircraft designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency. It will play an important role in mitigating the decrease in the quantity of the Combat Jets and the overall downfall in the Combat Squadrons.
Sources confirmed that the CCS gave a go ahead for the 97 LCA Mk1A jets to be manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at the project cost of around Rs 67,000 crore. The DAC had given its approval in November 2023.
Tejas is a multirole platform designed to undertake the Air Defence, Maritime Reconnaissance and strike roles. The LCA Mk-1A will have updated avionics, as well as an active electronically steered radar, an updated electronic warfare suite and a beyond visual Range missile capability. The new variant will be capable of firing a number of weapons from increased stand-off ranges.
As earlier reported by the TNIE this IAF plan is to increase the profile of the indigenous combat platforms. “This is as per a long-term plan to not only add to the resources of HAL to keep its assembly lines alive but also to add more indigenously manufactured combat systems,” sources said.
The IAF had ordered 83 LCA Tejas Mk 1A at Rs 46,000 crore in 2021. Once this new order is completed in the stipulated 15 years, the IAF will have 40 LCA, over 180 LCA Mark-1A and at least 120 LCA Mark-2 planes.
The fast dwindling combat fighter strength has resulted in anxiety in the IAF leadership. In September, 23 Squadron of the MiG fighter aircraft will be bringing the current number of fighter squadrons below 30.
Officially, the IAF is supposed to have 42 squadrons of combat squadrons to handle the challenges. A squadron in the IAF comprises 16-18 aircraft.
LCA Tejas induction history
Tejas is a single-engine, lightweight multi-role fighter, originally meant to replace MiG-21. The first indigenous LCA was inducted in July 2016. The first IAF Squadron to induct the Tejas was No 45 Squadron, the ‘Flying Daggers’. 40 LCA Tejas Mk 1 were ordered initially, of which 35 have been inducted till now.