CCS approves Rs 67,000 crore project for production of 97 improved Tejas Mk1A jets

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has given its nod for the production of Tejas Mk1A, the newer and improved version of India’s single-engine, 4.5 generation delta wing multirole combat aircraft designed by the Aeronautical Development Agency. It will play an important role in mitigating the decrease in the quantity of the Combat Jets and the overall downfall in the Combat Squadrons.

Sources confirmed that the CCS gave a go ahead for the 97 LCA Mk1A jets to be manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited at the project cost of around Rs 67,000 crore. The DAC had given its approval in November 2023.

Tejas is a multirole platform designed to undertake the Air Defence, Maritime Reconnaissance and strike roles. The LCA Mk-1A will have updated avionics, as well as an active electronically steered radar, an updated electronic warfare suite and a beyond visual Range missile capability. The new variant will be capable of firing a number of weapons from increased stand-off ranges.