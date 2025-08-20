Court extends protection to Indore cartoonist

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the protection from arrest granted to Indore-based cartoonist Hemant Malviya for his objectionable caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS.

Malviya’s counsel said he would publish an apology on Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms for his post. The SC had initially on July 15 in its order granted him protection from coercive action to the cartoonist.

The SC, however, expressed anguish over increasing objectionable posts on social media and stressed that there was a pressing need to pass a judicial order to curb such activities.

The accused had moved the top court after the MP HC had denied him anticipatory bail.