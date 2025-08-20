Haryana government to hand over private school teacher's death case to CBI amid public outrage

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has decided to transfer the death case of 19-year-old Manisha, a private school teacher from Bhiwani, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) following growing public outrage and persistent local demands for a probe by the central agency.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, in a tweet in hindi early today morning referring to Manisha as 'our daughter,' wrote that the state government and police administration were conducting the investigation with complete transparency and he was personally monitoring the case. On the demand of the family, the state government will hand over this case to the CBI for investigation and assure that justice is done in this matter.

The Haryana government on Tuesday suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS, and dongle services in Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri districts for 48 hours, amid escalating public outrage over the death of 19-year-old Manisha. Her body, with the throat slit, was recovered from a field in Singhani village, Bhiwani, on August 13. She had gone missing two days earlier after leaving her school, reportedly to inquire about admission at a nursing college.

The villagers had launched an indefinite protest, announcing that Manisha’s last rites would not be performed until all arrests in the case had been made.

Her family had earlier refused to cremate her until the arrest of those who were behind her alleged murder. The family members had even accused the police of delaying the registration of a complaint in the matter.