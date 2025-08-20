Torrential rains in Maharashtra displace over 4,000 people in two days; Raigad worst hit

MUMBAI: Torrential rains over the past two days has displaced around 4,143 people across Maharashtra, with Raigad district reporting the highest number at 1,332, according to the state disaster management authority.

On August 19, rain-related incidents, including wall collapses, drowning, falling trees and landslides, killed 10 people and injured two, while 52 animals also died, the report said.

The data showed Raigad recorded the largest displacement at 1,332, followed by 610 in Thane, 471 in Sangli, 438 in Palghar, 361 in Satara, 350 in Kurla–Kranti Nagar, 293 in Nanded and 212 in Pune.

Authorities said most displaced people have been temporarily accommodated in relatives’ houses, schools, colleges and community halls. Food, water, blankets and medicines are being provided.

As a precaution, 18 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed for rescue operations.

In the last 24 hours, the heaviest rainfall was reported in the Mumbai suburbs, Thane, Raigad, Mumbai city and Ratnagiri.

In Mumbai, 32 incidents of electric short circuit were reported, including one that killed 17-year-old Deepak Pillai in Bhandup.

The city also reported 93 tree-fall incidents — 27 in South Mumbai, 23 in the eastern suburbs and 42 in the western suburbs. Fourteen house collapses were recorded, including four in Mumbai city, seven in the eastern suburbs and three in the western suburbs.

Meanwhile, the downpour has also brought relief, with four reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai — Modak Sagar, Tansa, Tulsi and Vihar — now overflowing.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday chaired a review meeting, directing local administrations to extend all possible help to the displaced and relocate people at risk from flooding rivers.

He also asked revenue officials to carry out surveys of damaged crops so that compensation can be provided to farmers in time.