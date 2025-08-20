Unjustified, says Russia on US pressure on India for buying Russian crude oil

NEW DELHI: The US pressure on India for its procurement of Russian crude oil is "unjustified," a senior Russian diplomat said on Wednesday.

We are confident that India-Russia energy cooperation will continue notwithstanding the external pressure, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin said.

It is a "challenging" situation for India, he said at a media briefing and added that, we have "trust" in our ties with New Delhi.

In the context of Western punitive measures against Russia, Babushkin said the sanctions are hitting those who are imposing them.

To a question, he said the role of BRICS as a stabilising force will increase amid the ongoing global turbulence.

His remarks came against the backdrop of strain in India's ties with the US following President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent that included an additional penalty of 25 per cent for purchasing Russian crude oil.