Trump used 'trade' as leverage to bring an end to Indo-Pak conflict, says White House

NEW DELHI: White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday once again claimed that US President Donald Trump has ended the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

The President is using the might of American strength to demand respect from our allies, our friends, our adversaries all around the world, Leavitt said at a press briefing.

She said that it was seen not only in the progress with Russia and Ukraine but also in the closing of seven global conflicts around the world.

"We've seen it with the end of the conflict between India and Pakistan, which could have resulted in a nuclear war if we had not had a President who believed in the strength and the leverage that comes with the job of being the President of the United States of America," Leavitt said.