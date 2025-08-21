SC: Sitting on bills will leave elected govt at governor’s whims

NEW DELHI: On the second day of the hearing in the Presidential reference case on Wednesday, the Supreme Court observed that in case a governor has the power to permanently withhold assent to the Bills passed by the State legislature, the situation might arise that would leave the elected State government at the whims and fancies of an unelected governor.

“Would we not be giving total powers to the governor to sit in over appeals. The government elected with the majority will be at the whims and fancies of governor,” observed Chief Justice B R Gavai, leading the five-judge Constitution bench.

The top court passed the remark after the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, argued that the governor under Article 200 of the Constitution can withhold assent to a Bill, making it “fall through” with no option to send it back to the legislature.

The Court opined that the governor will then have ample powers to sit over Bills and withhold them for time immemorial. Mehta, however, replied that everyone derives power from the Constitution.

The Union government argued in favour of discretionary powers assigned to the governor and said setting timelines for considering Bills could lead to a reduction in the constitutional power of the post.

“The governor is not a postman. He represents the Union of India (Centre). He is appointed by the president, who is, in turn, elected by the nation by way of an indirect election. The governor’s office will be reduced to a postman if he cannot use his discretion to withhold Bills,” said the SG.