Uttarakhand's devastating decade: 3,554 lives lost in 8 years of natural calamities

DEHRADUN: The devastating disaster that struck Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on August 5, 2025, has once again laid bare the Himalayan state's chronic vulnerability to natural calamities.
This tragedy, where 66 people remain missing and a search operation continues for over two weeks amidst 60 feet of debris, serves as a stark reminder of the unending cycle of destruction that grips Uttarakhand every monsoon. Over the past decade, the state has recorded approximately 18,464 natural disasters, inflicting colossal damage.
Government figures paint a grim picture: in the last eight years alone, natural disasters in Uttarakhand have claimed 3,554 lives, left 5,948 injured, and caused property damage worth billions. The monsoon season consistently proves fatal, leaving a fresh wound each year on the state's already fragile landscape.
"Dharali is not an isolated incident; it's a tragic continuation of a pattern we see every monsoon," stated a senior official from the state's Disaster Management Department, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"Our geographical sensitivity means we are perpetually on high alert. The focus must now shift towards robust, long-term mitigation strategies to safeguard lives and infrastructure," he added.
Unending Uttarakhand disasters
Uttarakhand's history is punctuated by major disasters. The 1991 Uttarkashi earthquake killed 768 people, followed by the 1998 Malpa landslide (225 deaths) and the 1999 Chamoli earthquake (100 deaths). The 2013 Kedarnath deluge remains the most catastrophic, claiming over 5,700 lives, while the 2021 Reini disaster added another 206 to the toll. Of the 18,464 incidents recorded over the past decade, a staggering 12,758 were attributed to heavy rainfall and subsequent floods.
This year's monsoon has been particularly intense. The Uttarakhand Meteorological Center reported 973.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 and August 18, 2025, about 15 percent above normal. Districts like Bageshwar witnessed a staggering 220 percent increase in rainfall, Chamoli 76 percent, and the capital Dehradun 24 percent.
As the search for the missing in Dharali continues, Uttarakhand finds itself trapped in a perilous cycle. Without comprehensive and proactive disaster management, the "Devbhoomi" (Land of Gods) risks becoming a land perpetually scarred by nature's fury.