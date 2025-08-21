Uttarakhand's devastating decade: 3,554 lives lost in 8 years of natural calamities

DEHRADUN: The devastating disaster that struck Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on August 5, 2025, has once again laid bare the Himalayan state's chronic vulnerability to natural calamities.

This tragedy, where 66 people remain missing and a search operation continues for over two weeks amidst 60 feet of debris, serves as a stark reminder of the unending cycle of destruction that grips Uttarakhand every monsoon. Over the past decade, the state has recorded approximately 18,464 natural disasters, inflicting colossal damage.

Government figures paint a grim picture: in the last eight years alone, natural disasters in Uttarakhand have claimed 3,554 lives, left 5,948 injured, and caused property damage worth billions. The monsoon season consistently proves fatal, leaving a fresh wound each year on the state's already fragile landscape.

"Dharali is not an isolated incident; it's a tragic continuation of a pattern we see every monsoon," stated a senior official from the state's Disaster Management Department, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Our geographical sensitivity means we are perpetually on high alert. The focus must now shift towards robust, long-term mitigation strategies to safeguard lives and infrastructure," he added.