VP election not merely about individual, its about reaffirming idea of India: Opposition nominee B Sudarshan Reddy

NEW DELHI: Opposition nominee for the vice-presidential polls B Sudarshan Reddy on Thursday asserted that the election is not merely about one individual but about reaffirming the idea of India where Parliament functions with integrity, dissent is respected and institutions serve the people with independence and fairness.

Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, vowed that if elected, he would discharge the role of vice president with impartiality, dignity, and a steadfast commitment to dialogue and decorum.

He made the remarks after filing his nomination for the vice presidential polls.

"Today, I had the honour of filing my nomination papers for the office of the Vice President of India as a joint candidate of the Opposition parties. I did so with a deep sense of humility, responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the values enshrined in our Constitution," Reddy said in a statement.

"My life in public service - as a judge of the Supreme Court of India, as a student of law, and as a citizen rooted in the democratic traditions of this Republic - has taught me that the true strength of India lies in the dignity of every individual, the protection of constitutional morality, and the unity in our diversity," he said.

"This election is not merely about one individual. It is about reaffirming the idea of India as envisaged by our founders -- an India where Parliament functions with integrity, where dissent is respected, and where institutions serve the people with independence and fairness," Reddy said.