INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy files nomination

Justice B Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court Judge and INDIA bloc’s nominee for the Vice-Presidential election, filed his nomination on Thursday for the upcoming election scheduled on September 9, 2025.

This marks the INDIA bloc’s formal entry into the vice‑presidential race against NDA’s C.P. Radhakrishnan.

Reddy, a former Supreme Court Judge, submitted four sets of nomination papers before the Rajya Sabha secretary general, who is also the returning officer for the vice-presidential election.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, SP leader Ramgopal Yadav, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, TMC's Satabdi Roy, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut, CPI(M)'s John Brittas were among the opposition leaders present for the nomination.

As many as 160 MPs have signed as proposers and seconders.

The returning officer scrutinised the nomination documents, and handed over an acknowledgement slip to Reddy.

The announcement of Justice Reddy’s candidature was made on Tuesday by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge after a meeting of the Opposition alliance.

Justice Sudershan Reddy is widely regarded as a “towering figure” in Indian jurisprudence, esteemed for his landmark judgments and steadfast dedication to social, economic, and political justice.