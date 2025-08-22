Bihar SIR: Political party enters fray; Two objections from CPI (ML) received, says ECI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has received the first two objections from political parties, 22 days after the draft electoral rolls of Bihar was published on August 1 as part of Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Till now, 8,43,035 individual voters have filed their complaints for correction in the voters' list , officials in the poll panel said on Friday

According to the officials, out of the total claims and objections received so far, 6,092 have already been disposed of by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). The window for claims and objections, which was opened on August 1, will remain active till September 1.

The officials said that the CPI(ML) is the only party to have filed objections so far, with two complaints related to the draft rolls in Bihar. Despite repeated appeals, political parties have not actively engaged in the revision exercise, they added.

Since August 1, as many as 2,63,257 new electors, who turned 18 after the SIR, have applied for their names to be included in the state's electoral rolls.