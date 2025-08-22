Bihar SIR: Political party enters fray; Two objections from CPI (ML) received, says ECI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has received the first two objections from political parties, 22 days after the draft electoral rolls of Bihar was published on August 1 as part of Special Intensive Revision (SIR). Till now, 8,43,035 individual voters have filed their complaints for correction in the voters' list , officials in the poll panel said on Friday
According to the officials, out of the total claims and objections received so far, 6,092 have already been disposed of by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). The window for claims and objections, which was opened on August 1, will remain active till September 1.
The officials said that the CPI(ML) is the only party to have filed objections so far, with two complaints related to the draft rolls in Bihar. Despite repeated appeals, political parties have not actively engaged in the revision exercise, they added.
Since August 1, as many as 2,63,257 new electors, who turned 18 after the SIR, have applied for their names to be included in the state's electoral rolls.
According to the poll panel, a month-long opportunity has been provided to individuals, parties, and their 1.6 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) to flag errors. Of these, the RJD has deputed 47,506 BLAs, the Congress 17,549, and the Left parties over 2,000 - together accounting for more than 67,000 representatives.
"Submit your claims and objections to rectify any errors in the draft electoral roll of Bihar published on August 1. So far, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party," the poll body had said in a statement on Thursday, reiterating that rolls are prepared strictly in accordance with law and due process is being followed.
The ECI has clarified that any eligible voter left out can file Form 6 with Aadhaar by September 1, while objections to the inclusion of ineligible names can be filed through Form 7 by any elector of the concerned Assembly constituency. BLAs of recognised parties may also file Forms 6 and 7 on behalf of voters, it said, adding that even non-electors of a constituency can file objections, provided they submit a declaration under Rule 20(3)(b) of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.