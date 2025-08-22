BJP and NDA allies MPs meet V-P nominee Radhakrishnan at gathering today

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Vice-Presidential election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and those from other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies met on Friday with the NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate and Maharashtra Governor, CP Radhakrishnan, at the residence of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi. The gathering resolved to ensure a resounding victory for the NDA's nominee on September 9.

The MPs from both Houses, representing various states including Uttarakhand, conveyed their best wishes for his success in the upcoming election, expressing hope that his tenure would add a new golden chapter to the history of the country’s second-highest constitutional post. According to sources, the MPs and the Vice-Presidential candidate had wider interaction with each other.

Notably, this meeting took place amid speculation that the opposition is attempting to influence the outcome of the Presidential election through cross-voting. Following his meeting with BJP and allies MPs, NDA V-P nominee CP Radhakrishnan also visited the residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, accompanied by BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, as part of his election canvassing.

Anil Baluni, MP from Uttarakhand, along with other MPs from the state met with CP Radhakrishnan and reiterated their commitment to securing a grand victory for the NDA nominee in the upcoming Vice-Presidential election. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also met with Radhakrishnan, honoured him, and extended the TDP's support.