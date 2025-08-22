BJP and NDA allies MPs meet V-P nominee Radhakrishnan at gathering today

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Vice-Presidential election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs and those from other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies met on Friday with the NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate and Maharashtra Governor, CP Radhakrishnan, at the residence of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi. The gathering resolved to ensure a resounding victory for the NDA's nominee on September 9.
The MPs from both Houses, representing various states including Uttarakhand, conveyed their best wishes for his success in the upcoming election, expressing hope that his tenure would add a new golden chapter to the history of the country’s second-highest constitutional post. According to sources, the MPs and the Vice-Presidential candidate had wider interaction with each other.
Notably, this meeting took place amid speculation that the opposition is attempting to influence the outcome of the Presidential election through cross-voting. Following his meeting with BJP and allies MPs, NDA V-P nominee CP Radhakrishnan also visited the residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, accompanied by BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, as part of his election canvassing.
Anil Baluni, MP from Uttarakhand, along with other MPs from the state met with CP Radhakrishnan and reiterated their commitment to securing a grand victory for the NDA nominee in the upcoming Vice-Presidential election. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also met with Radhakrishnan, honoured him, and extended the TDP's support.
As part of the series of pre-election interactions, the NDA nominee also visited the residence of BJP National President JP Nadda. Nadda honoured Radhakrishnan with a shawl and a Himachali cap, expressing confidence that his victory in the Vice-Presidential election would be a grand one.
The Congress-led Opposition has fielded former Supreme Court Justice B Sudershan Reddy as the INDA bloc's nominee. The election for the constitutional post is scheduled to be held on September 9, where the NDA holds an advantage in both Houses of Parliament.
Radhakrishnan's nomination was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the day of filing. PM Modi had said, "The NDA family is confident that he (Radhakrishnan) will be an outstanding VP and will enrich our journey towards national progress."
Meanwhile on Friday, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said that the Returning Officer for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025 and Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha received a total of 68 nomination papers, filed by 46 candidates. Out of these 68 nomination papers, 28 nomination Papers filed by 19 candidates were summarily rejected in terms of section 5B (4) of the presidential and vice-presidential elections Act, 1952.
It said that 40 nomination papers of 27 candidates were taken for scrutiny on August 22 and nomination papers were rejected under provisions of Section 5B(1)(b) or 5B(1)(b) and 5C of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Election Act, 1952 during the scrutiny. However, the nomination papers of CP Radhakrishnan and B Sudershan Reddy were found valid.