Class 8 student stabs, injures classmate outside Gujarat school

BALASINOR: A Class 8 student stabbed and injured his classmate over a dispute outside a school in Gujarat's Mahisagar district, police said on Friday.

The incident has come days after a Class 10 student was killed in a similar attack outside a private school in Ahmedabad.

A Class 8 student attacked his classmate using a sharp object after school hours on Thursday near the gate of a government-run primary school in Balasinor town, an official said.

Superintendent of Police Jaydeepsinh Jadeja said, "Based on a complaint given by the victim's father, we have registered an FIR against the accused juvenile.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, and his condition is stable."

Balasinor police on Friday registered a case against the accused teen under sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or harmful means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

According to the injured boy's father, his son was attacked over a trivial issue.

"My son's classmate got angry over some minor issue and stabbed him with a small knife. My son sustained stab wounds on his back, abdomen, and near his shoulder," the victim's father said.

On Tuesday, a boy studying in Class 10 was stabbed to death, allegedly by a fellow student, near the main gate of the Seventh Day Adventist School located in the Khokhra area of Ahmedabad.

The victim died during treatment later that night.