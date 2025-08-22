Demand for Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren gains momentum in Jharkhand Assembly

RANCHI: The Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly resumed on Friday with the demand for conferring the Bharat Ratna on ‘Dishom Guru’ Shibu Soren gaining momentum, as legislators across party lines pressed for the same.
The House also paid homage to Jharkhand’s iconic tribal leader Shibu Soren, popularly known as Dishom Guru, and former minister Ramdas Soren.
Legislative Party leader Pradeep Yadav was the first to strongly urge the House to pass a resolution recommending the honour to the Central Government.
According to Yadav, no one could be more deserving of the country’s highest civilian award than Shibu Soren, who dedicated his entire life to the rights of Jharkhand, tribal identity and social justice. He emphasised that Soren’s contributions warrant national recognition at the highest level.
JDU legislator Saryu Rai also supported the demand raised by Pradeep Yadav, saying Shibu Soren should be honoured at the national level, whether through the Bharat Ratna or through other means.
Meanwhile, Independent MLA Arup Chatterjee urged the Chief Minister to install a statue of Shibu Soren in the Assembly premises, confer the Bharat Ratna on him and develop his ancestral village, Nemra, into a tourist destination.
JKLM legislator Jayram Mahato proposed installing statues of Shibu Soren and Vinod Bihari Mahato on the highest peak of Parasnath Hills.
AJSU legislator Nirmal Mahato also pressed for a resolution to recommend the Bharat Ratna for Soren, adding that implementing prohibition in Jharkhand would be a true tribute to him.
Referring to the demand raised by legislators for Bharat Ratna to Shibu Soren in the House, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that it is the sentiment of the legislative members, which will be considered by the House.
“It is the emotion of the House… the members have presented the public sentiment in the House. The House will consider it...,” said Soren.
Earlier, Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore presented the first supplementary budget for 2025-26, amounting to ₹4,296.62 crore.
Later, Speaker Rabindranath Mahato adjourned the proceedings for the day, announcing that discussion on the supplementary budget would be taken up on 25 August.
The four-day session will conclude on 28 August.
Notably, the Monsoon Session was originally convened on 26 July but was adjourned indefinitely on 4 August following Soren’s death. It has now been resumed as a supplementary session.