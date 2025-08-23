Bill to remove PM, CMs: Won't nominate members to JPC, says TMC; SP also unlikely to send its MPs

NEW DELHI: The TMC on Saturday said forming a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to look into three bills that lay down the framework for the removal of the prime minister and chief ministers is a "farce."

The party led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also said that it will not send any member to the committee.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) is also unlikely to nominate any member to the panel, a source in the party said.

In a blogpost published on Saturday, TMC's Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said his party as well as the SP have decided not to nominate any members to the JPC. He claimed that the committees are skewed towards the ruling party because of its numbers in both houses of Parliament.

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill-2025, the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill-2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill-2025 were introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The bills provide a legal framework for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers and ministers on being arrested for 30 consecutive days on serious charges. The bills have been referred to a JPC.

"We oppose the 130th constitution amendment Bill at the stage of introduction, and in our view, the JPC is a farce. Therefore, we are not nominating anyone from AITC," the Trinamool Congress said in a statement.

In the blogpost, O'Brien said the TMC and the SP, the two largest opposition parties in Parliament after the Congress, have decided not to nominate members to the JPC and listed reasons for boycotting the panel.

"One, the chairperson of the JPC is decided by the speaker of Lok Sabha and the chairperson of Rajya Sabha, in consultation with each other as may be necessary, and its members are subsequently nominated by each party according to the party's strength. This makes these committees skewed towards the ruling majority because of their numbers in the Houses. The chairperson of the JPC would have been a BJP MP," he said.