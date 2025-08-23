Centre desperately found ways to disrupt session: Derek O'Brien

NEW DELHI: The Centre was on the "defensive" throughout the Monsoon Session and "desperately found ways to distract and disrupt" it, Trinamool Congress Leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien said on Saturday.

Writing on X, O'Brien also called the ruling coalition "creaky."

"The full Monsoon Session, the creaky 239 seat Modi coalition were on the defensive. Vice President of India went missing & BJP still not found a new national President," he said.

"Plus, vote chori scam. Under pressure, they desperately found ways to distract & disrupt the full session," he added.