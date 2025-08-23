SC directs states to file affidavits on protection of over 5.5 lakh wetlands identified by ISRO

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed all state wetland authorities to file affidavits detailing steps taken to protect over 5.5 lakh (5,55,557) wetlands smaller than 2.25 hectares, identified by ISRO in its National Wetlands Inventory and Assessment.

The order was passed by a two-judge bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria after petitioners told the court that wetlands under 2.25 hectares remained unprotected, since earlier directions applied only to larger wetlands.

The petitioners in the main matter are Anand Arya, Balakrishnan and Vanashakti. They sought directions through an intervention application, arguing that smaller wetlands were being increasingly encroached upon.

The applications also call for protection of over 24 lakh (24,24,540) waterbodies enumerated in the first Water Census conducted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in 2023.

Counsel Vashishtha argued that many small wetlands, including floodplain lakes, oxbow lakes, and coastal and inland lakes, were under severe pressure from encroachments.

“A place may not have a large water body or wetland but it could have a cluster of smaller wetlands. Because of the close hydrological linkages with each other, they would recharge a much greater area, more effectively and sustainably. All these smaller wetlands are required to be protected similar to those over 2.25 ha,” argued Vashishtha, who also represented environmentalists Manu Bhatnagar and Vikrant Tongad.

When Vashishtha referred to the condition of larger lakes, including Bhalaswa, Bhagar Lake, Dal and Jhelum, the bench asked for specific material to show encroachment. Counsel responded that he would place Google satellite images of some of the lakes before the court.