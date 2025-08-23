Uttarakhand: Cloudburst hits Chamoli; SDM’s residence damaged, two feared dead

DAHRADUN: A devastating cloudburst struck Tharali town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district shortly after midnight on Friday, unleashing a torrent of water and debris that inundated the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) residence, the Tehsil complex, and numerous homes.
According to initial reports from the district disaster management office, at least two people are feared dead or trapped, with one young woman reportedly buried under the rubble and another person missing.
The sudden deluge, a grim reminder of the ongoing monsoon fury in the Himalayan state, caused widespread destruction across Tharali Bazaar, Kedarbgarh, Radibgarh, and Chepadon areas.
Administrative sources confirmed that several vehicles were also buried under the debris, while roads turned into muddy ponds, cutting off access to parts of the town.
"The cloudburst occurred around 1 am in Tharali town amidst heavy rainfall," said the District Disaster Control Room. "Water and debris entered many residential buildings, including the SDM's official residence and the Tehsil premises, which are now filled with muck." Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as residents screamed and fled their homes in the dead of night to escape the raging waters.
In response, district authorities have declared a holiday for all schools up to Class 12 and Anganwadi centres in Tharali Tehsil for Saturday. Police and administrative teams have been mobilised for rescue and relief operations. District Magistrate Dr. Sandeep Tiwari confirmed, "Police and administration teams are on site, and relief and rescue operations have commenced immediately."
Nand Kishore Joshi, District Disaster Management Officer for Chamoli, said, "We have reports of a young woman buried under debris and another person missing following the cloudburst. Assessment of damage to vehicles and property is underway."
Tharali Block Head Pravin Purohit added that three separate cloudburst incidents were reported, with the residence of Nagar Panchayat Tharali President Sunita Rawat also seeing 10 to 12 feet of debris accumulate nearby.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pankaj Bhatt detailed the challenges, saying, "Landslide debris has entered homes in Radibgarh, Sagwad, and Kotdeep. Vehicles are also buried, and continuous rain is hampering efforts. People are being urged to move to safer locations as Tehsil administration and police are engaged in rescue efforts."
The relentless monsoon continues to pose a severe threat, with authorities working round the clock to mitigate further damage and assist those affected.