Uttarakhand: Cloudburst hits Chamoli; SDM’s residence damaged, two feared dead

DAHRADUN: A devastating cloudburst struck Tharali town in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district shortly after midnight on Friday, unleashing a torrent of water and debris that inundated the Sub-Divisional Magistrate's (SDM) residence, the Tehsil complex, and numerous homes.

According to initial reports from the district disaster management office, at least two people are feared dead or trapped, with one young woman reportedly buried under the rubble and another person missing.

The sudden deluge, a grim reminder of the ongoing monsoon fury in the Himalayan state, caused widespread destruction across Tharali Bazaar, Kedarbgarh, Radibgarh, and Chepadon areas.

Administrative sources confirmed that several vehicles were also buried under the debris, while roads turned into muddy ponds, cutting off access to parts of the town.

"The cloudburst occurred around 1 am in Tharali town amidst heavy rainfall," said the District Disaster Control Room. "Water and debris entered many residential buildings, including the SDM's official residence and the Tehsil premises, which are now filled with muck." Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as residents screamed and fled their homes in the dead of night to escape the raging waters.