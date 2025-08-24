They wanted Mercedes, more money: Family of Noida dowry death victim recalls nine years of torture

NOIDA: "Their demands were increasing day by day and they began demanding Rs 36 lakh in dowry from us," said the father of 26-year-old Nikki, who was allegedly tortured and set ablaze by her in-laws in Greater Noida.

Demanding strict action against the family, the father, Bhikahri Singh, said, "An encounter should be done. This is Baba's (Yogi Adityanath) government, their house should also be bulldozed. If not, we will sit on hunger strike."

The family recalled a nine-year-long torture Nikki and her sister Kanchan (29) went through -- assault, demands for more money and expensive cars.

In 2016, both sisters were married in the same family, Nikki to Vipin Bhati and Kanchan to Rohit Bhati.

"At the wedding they demanded a Scorpio car. We gave them, and again they demanded a Bullet motorcycle, which we also gave. Their demands were increasing day by day. And after that, they began demanding Rs 36 lakh from us," he added.

"Both brothers don't work. Since marriage, they kept asking for money, sometimes they said give us your Mercedes, they asked for our Scorpio. I helped my daughter to open her own beauty parlour as Vipin had no work. He then started stealing money from the parlour," Singh told PTI Videos.

While Vipin was arrested on Saturday, his mother was nabbed earlier today.

He claimed that many times a panchayat was organised to settle the dispute, but all the efforts were wasted.

Pointing to a Mercedes parked outside Bhikahri Singh's house, another relative told PTI Videos, "Vipin had been demanding this car for over a year. He said, either give the Mercedes or Rs 60 lakh."