Ajay Kumar Bhalla sworn in as Nagaland Governor; vows to uphold legacy of late La Ganesan

GUWAHATI: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was on Monday sworn in as the 22nd Governor of Nagaland.

He was administered the oath of office by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar at the Raj Bhawan in Kohima. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and ministers were among dignitaries present.

Bhalla was given the additional charge of Nagaland following the demise of incumbent Governor La Ganesan.

Addressing the people of the state, Bhalla said he had assumed the office of the Governor with a profound sense of duty and immense humility.

“I am deeply mindful of the trust reposed on me by our country’s leadership led by the President of India and the Prime Minister. This appointment is not merely an opportunity to serve, but a sacred responsibility bestowed upon me to work for the welfare of the people of Nagaland and for the progress of our great nation,” he stated.

Stating that the sudden demise of Ganesan has left a void that is deeply felt across the state and the country, Bhalla said Ganesan was a people’s Governor who demystified the Raj Bhavan, throwing its doors open to the common citizen, and served with a rare blend of dedication, selflessness and empathy.