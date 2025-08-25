Ashok Gehlot questions Amit Shah’s statement on Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation, rejects health claim

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday raised serious concerns over the sudden resignation and absence of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, questioning the government's silence and rejecting the health-related explanation offered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing the media at the state Congress headquarters in Jaipur, Gehlot said, “I called him several times, but there has been no response. Not only Rajasthan, but the entire country is asking where our former Vice President is. This is the first instance, not only in India but perhaps in the world, where a person worked till 5 pm, resigned at 8 pm, and then disappeared completely from public life.”