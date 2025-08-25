Ashok Gehlot questions Amit Shah’s statement on Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation, rejects health claim

JAIPUR: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday raised serious concerns over the sudden resignation and absence of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, questioning the government's silence and rejecting the health-related explanation offered by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Addressing the media at the state Congress headquarters in Jaipur, Gehlot said, “I called him several times, but there has been no response. Not only Rajasthan, but the entire country is asking where our former Vice President is. This is the first instance, not only in India but perhaps in the world, where a person worked till 5 pm, resigned at 8 pm, and then disappeared completely from public life.”
Gehlot accused the Modi government of concealing the facts. “When a minister resigns, explanations are often given in Parliament. But here, neither Dhankhar nor the government has offered any clarification. To avoid defamation, Amit Shah has floated a new line that he resigned for health reasons. If that is true, then why hasn’t the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, or any senior minister met him to enquire about his health? This government is only whitewashing,” he alleged.
The Congress leader added that Rajasthan, being Dhankhar’s home state, was especially concerned. “I have telephoned him many times, but could not reach him. Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has also said he tried contacting him repeatedly but got no response. His friends and well-wishers are all worried, and this concern is justified,” Gehlot remarked.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah broke his silence on the issue, rejecting the opposition’s allegations that Dhankhar had been “silenced” or “taken into custody.” In an interview with news agency ANI, Shah said, “Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation letter is very clear. He has cited his health and the advice of his doctors as the reason. The opposition’s claims are completely baseless.”
Gehlot’s strong reaction came shortly after Shah’s clarification, keeping the controversy alive as opposition leaders continue to challenge the government’s version of events surrounding Dhankhar’s sudden exit.