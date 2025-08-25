'Matter of grave concern': NCW seeks swift action in Greater Noida dowry killing case

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken serious note of reports on the brutal killing of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, allegedly set ablaze by her husband and in-laws over dowry demands in Greater Noida, and demanded strict action in the matter.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar announced that she has contacted the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, requesting the immediate arrest of all individuals involved in the case, as well as strict action under the relevant laws and a fair, time-bound investigation.

She also sought protection for the victim's family members and witnesses. The DGP has been asked to submit a detailed action taken report within three days.

Noting that the victim's family is traumatised, Rahatkar said she will try to meet them soon, adding that she is in constant touch with the police over how the investigation is progressing.

So far, the police have arrested Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, his parents, Satveer and Daya, and his brother Rohit. Vipin, who was initially taken into custody on Saturday, was later shot in the leg during an alleged attempt to escape police custody while being escorted to recover evidence, officials said.

Addressing a press conference, Rahatkar said it was disturbing how "even after 75 years of independence, our daughters are still falling victim to the evil practice of dowry."

She strongly condemned the incident, saying such killings, whether in Noida, Hyderabad or Pune, are "a matter of grave concern" and highlighted the urgent need for society to reflect on its current direction.

Rahatkar emphasised that India has robust laws to prevent dowry and severe provisions under the Dowry Prohibition Act. However, cases like Nikki's death reveal gaps in societal attitudes.

"Despite good laws and their implementation, when such brutal murders take place, it shows that society too needs to introspect. The new forms in which dowry is surfacing must be curbed," she said.

According to the FIR filed at the Kasna Police Station on August 22, Nikki was brutally assaulted before being allegedly doused with a flammable substance and set on fire at her home in Sirsa village.

Videos recorded by her elder sister, Kanchan, who is married to Vipin's brother Rohit, circulated on social media, purportedly showing Nikki being dragged by her hair and later engulfed in flames. Police said that Nikki succumbed to her injuries while being taken to a hospital in Delhi.

The case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and attempting to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment.

Nikki's family alleged she was subjected to years of harassment and escalating dowry demands since her marriage in 2016. They claimed to have already provided a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and gold jewellery, but her in-laws later demanded Rs 36 lakh in cash and a luxury car.