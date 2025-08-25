Noida dowry murder case: Victim's brother-in-law, father-in-law arrested

The father-in-law and brother-in-law of Nikki Bhati, the 26-year-old woman who was allegedly set on fire over dowry demands, has been arrested by Kasna Police near Sirsa Toll Chauraha.

Acting on a tip-off and manual surveillance, police nabbed Satveer Bhati (55) and Rohit Bhati (28) who had been absconding since the brutal incident last week.

An official told PTI that both the arrests were made separately with some time difference between the two

A case was registered against them and others under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kasna Police Station on August 22.

Nikki was allegedly beaten and set ablaze by her husband Vipin Bhati and his family on Thursday night at their residence in Sirsa village.

Her horrific final moments were captured on video by her sister Kanchan, who is also married into the same family. The footage showed Nikki being dragged by her hair and later engulfed in flames as she stumbled down a flight of stairs before collapsing.

Vipin Bhati was arrested on Saturday and reportedly shot in the leg during an attempted escape on Sunday after he allegedly snatched a police officer’s gun and fired.

His mother, Daya Bhati (55), was also taken into custody the same day. With Satveer and Rohit's arrest, all the four accused are now behind bars.