SC orders SIT probe into Vantara animal centre run by Reliance Foundation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which will be headed (Chairperson) by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Jasti Chelameswar to inquire into the affairs of Vantara (Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre) run by the Reliance Foundation at Jamnagar, Gujarat.
A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Justice Prasanna B Varale passed the order, after hearing a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed by a lawyer, CR Jaya Sukin."Accordingly, we deem it appropriate to direct for constitution of a Special Team (SIT) of respectable Investigation persons of impeccable integrity and high repute having long public service," the top court stated in the order.
It also directed that the three other members of the SIT would be; Justice Raghavendra Chauhan (Former Chief Justice of Uttarakhand and Telangana High Court), Hemant Nagrale, IPS (Former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai), Anish Gupta, IRS (Addl Commissioner Customs).
"The SIT has to inquire into, among other things, the compliance with the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act and other relevant statutes in the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants," the order said.
The bench observed that the petition only made allegations without any supporting material. It was clarified that ordinarily, such a petition should not be entertained.
It, however, said that at the same time, the Court added: "However, in the wake of the allegations that the statutory authorities or the Courts are either unwilling or incapable of discharging their mandate, more particularly in the absence of verification of correctness of the factual situation, we consider it appropriate in the ends of justice to call for an independent factual appraisal which may establish the violation, as alleged, if any."
The court also stressed that the above exercise undertaken by the SIT has been permitted only to assist the Court as a fact finding inquiry so as to ascertain the true factual position and to enable the Court to pass any further order, as may be deemed fit on the basis of the material furnished and contained in the report.
The court also added that however, this order neither expresses any opinion on the allegations made in the petitions nor this order be construed to have cast any doubt on the functioning of any of the statutory authorities or the private respondent- 'Vantara'.
The SIT is requested to conduct the fact finding inquiry entrusted to it forthwith and to submit the report, uninfluenced by any observations made by 12 September. Once the report is submitted, the petitions be listed on 15th September, 2025 to consider the said report and if necessary, to pass any further order, otherwise the petitions stand disposed of, the court added in its order.
The SIT will look into the compliance of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and rules for zoos made thereunder, the court ordered and added that it will also see the international Convention on Trade of Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna (CITES) and compliance with import/export laws and other statutory requirements concerning imports/exports of live animals.
"SIT will see the compliance with standards of animal husbandry, veterinary care, standards of animal welfare, mortalities and causes thereof. Complaints regarding climatic conditions and allegations concerning location near an industrial zone; complaints regarding creation of a vanity or private collection, breeding, conservation programs and use of biodiversity resources; complaints regarding misutilisation of water and carbon credits," the SC said.