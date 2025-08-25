SC orders status quo on flagpole dispute raised by TN CPI leader

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a status quo to be maintained regarding the issue of flagpoles, following a petition filed by P. Shanmugam, the State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Tamil Nadu.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta issued the directive while hearing the petition.

"Issue notice, returnable within four weeks. Until further orders, the parties are to maintain status quo with respect to the subject flagpoles, as it exists today," the bench stated.

This development comes in the wake of a dismissal of a Special Leave Petition (SLP) by the Supreme Court, which upheld a prior ruling of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court. That ruling had directed all political parties and organisations to remove permanent flagpoles erected in public spaces, including national highways and government lands.