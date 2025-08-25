SC stays FIRs against ex-CSDS Director Prof Sanjay Kumar over Maharashtra polls voter turnout data post



Claiming innocence in the case, Kumar submitted that there was no criminal intent, as the post was a bona fide and inadvertent error, for which he issued a public apology clarification.



The court taking Kumar’s submissions into record that he had already apologised in the case, the SC stayed the FIRs and issued notice on his appeal.



Kumar's lawyer argued before the top court that he has an impeccable integrity of 30 years of conscientious service to the nation and to the world. "He is highly respected. It was a mistake. He apologized," he said and sought staying of the FIRs.



The laywer even surprisingly submitted that "I deleted, I apologized publicly, after that, an FIR."



According to the prosecution, on August 17, Kumar posted on his X handle about the increase and decrease in the number of voters in specific constituencies. However, after realising that the post was based on an erroneous analysis, he posted on August 19 expressing apology for his post and clarifying that his earlier post was a mistake.



Following that, the officers reporting to the Election Commission of India registered two FIRs, one at Nashik and another at Nagpur, under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.