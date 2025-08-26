Delhi police seek evidence from RS MP John Brittas on complaint of cyberattack against Vikram Misri

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have asked CPI (M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas to provide evidence to support his letter to the Union Home Minister, in which he sought a probe into cyberattacks against Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

On May 12, Brittas wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking an immediate inquiry into the cyberattacks on Misri and the bereaved families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims. In his letter, he also demanded strict action against the perpetrators and protection for public officials and citizens.

According to the MP’s office, they received a call last week from Delhi Police ACP Dharmender Kumar seeking evidence to corroborate his complaint.

In a written response to the Delhi Police, Brittas said he has submitted screenshots, web links, and press reports evidencing the cyberattacks against Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and his family, and the targeted campaigns of cyber hate and abuse against the bereaved kin of the Pahalgam terror attack victims, Himanshi Narwal, widow of the martyred Lt. Vinay Narwal, and Arathi, daughter of slain tourist N. Ramachandran.

“The Police cannot abdicate their duty by shifting the burden of proving a cognizable offence onto the complainant at the threshold stage,” said the MP.

“To insist that corroborating evidence must be furnished by the complainants themselves is contrary to the very spirit of Section 173 BNSS,” he added.