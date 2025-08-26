Never expected PM to call us 'thieves', he should respect my chair as I do his: CM Mamata

BARDHAMAN: Launching a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while referring to the BJP leader's recent comments, on Tuesday said she never expected him to disrespect her chair and the state as a whole by calling its people "thieves".

Speaking at a government programme in Bardhaman town in Purba Bardhaman district, which was organised to distribute social welfare schemes' benefits among the people, Banerjee called Modi's comments an "insult" to the people of West Bengal and lashed out for holding back central funds that, she alleged, has put a "heavy burden" on the state exchequer.

"The Prime Minister should respect my chair as I respect his. I never expected him to call the people of West Bengal 'thieves'," the CM said.

"In truth, he has turned a blind eye to the performances of the so-called 'double-engine' BJP governments of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar, where corruption is at its highest," Banerjee claimed.