Operation Sindoor: Indian Navy bottled up Pak fleet with forward posture, says DCNS Sobti

MHOW: The Indian Navy had carried out a "forward posture" move with fully loaded warships and submarines along with its aircraft carrier with 15 MiG-29 K onboard it. This posture had resulted in bottling up the Pakistan Navy, said Vice Admiral Tarun Sobty, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (DCNS) on Tuesday.

When asked about Indian Navy's preparations during Operation Sindoor, Admiral Sobti brought out that ships are not kept fully loaded for different reasons, principally technical reasons. This practice is followed even during the naval exercise.

At the time of the Pahalgam attack, it so happened that the Indian Navy's large number of platforms were on the Western Seaboard.

"When it took place, we realized that things could lead to military action and therefore, within a period of 96 hours, all the ships which were operational and we were deployed at sea at that point in time, we came into harbour," said Admiral Sobti.

"We topped up, we loaded all ships, we loaded our submarines and we sailed out, we embarked 15 MiG-29s on our new aircraft carrier Vikrant and we were ready at sea, the aim was to have a forward posture, a deterrent posture, so that the Navy of the other side does not threaten us in any way, does not threaten our trade lines, our economic lifelines or our coastline in any way...." DCNS said while speaking with media along side tri-service dialogue on war, warfare and warfighting, RAN SAMWAD-2025, held at the Army War College in Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh.