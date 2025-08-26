Opposition VP pick Sudershan Reddy in Lucknow to hold deliberations with Congress, SP leaders

LUCKNOW: Opposition vice presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy will on Tuesday hold deliberations here with leaders of the Congress and Samajwadi Party, two key INDIA bloc constituents.

Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge, was welcomed at the airport here this morning by a number of Congress and SP workers waving their party flags.

UP Congress president Ajay Rai, state in-charge Avinash Pande and senior leader Pramod Tiwari, among others, received Reddy.

"I have come here to meet the veteran leaders of political parties. I'll be meeting the SP president (Akhilesh Yadav) and the Congress president (Ajay Rai) will be with me," Reddy told PTI Videos.

"Grateful that those not in INDIA bloc coming forward to help me," he said.

On his criticism by ruling NDA leaders, Reddy said, "I have said enough about it and do not wish to talk."

On Amit Shah's 'supporting' naxalism charge against him, he said "I don't want to expand debate and say anything."

Home Minister Amit Shah had accused Reddy of "supporting" Naxalism and had claimed that Left Wing Extremism would have ended by 2020 in the absence of the Salwa Judum judgement.

Reddy along with Justice S S Nijjar was part of an apex court bench that had in July 2011 ordered the disbanding of Salwa Judum, ruling that using tribal youths as Special Police Officers in the fight against Maoist insurgents was illegal and unconstitutional.

During his visit, Reddy is also expected to address a joint press conference with Yadav later in the day.