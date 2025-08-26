RPSC paper leak mastermind dies under suspicious circumstances, family alleges murder

A former government college lecturer, Amrit Lal was a key accused in the 2013 Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam paper leak case. Investigations revealed that out of the top 50 candidates in the RAS-2013 merit list, 32 hailed from his area—nearly 20 of whom were his own family members or relatives.

Following these revelations, the RPSC sent a confidential note to the Special Operations Group (SOG), which went on to expose the entire racket involving the leaking and sale of competitive exam papers. It was alleged that Amrit Lal and his network charged ₹30 lakh per candidate to guarantee success in both prelims and mains exams.

The SOG had also arrested Sanjeev and Hansraj Meena in connection with the scam. Amrit Lal reportedly provided leaked papers free of charge to at least five of his relatives.

With Amrit Lal's sudden and suspicious death, the already controversial RPSC paper leak case has taken a darker and more complex turn.