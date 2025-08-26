Ruling alliance, BJP protest disrupts Jharkhand Assembly

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Assembly witnessed chaotic scenes on the third day of the supplementary monsoon session, as ruling Congress MLAs disrupted proceedings with slogans against the Central government. In an unusual incident, the stairs of the House where the opposition is supposed to raise slogans against the government, the ruling party itself was seen protesting against the Centre.

As soon as the House started, MLAs of the ruling parties trooped into the Well of the House protesting against the Bihar special intensive revision (SIR). The BJP legislators also followed them into the Well, demanding a CBI probe into the Surya Hansda 'encounter' death case.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato repeatedly appealed to both sides to allow the House to function and let Question Hour proceed. Despite his efforts, both the Opposition and ruling party members remained adamant on their demands, leading to another deadlock in the Assembly.