Uproar in Jharkhand Assembly over Surya Hansda encounter; supplementary budget passed amid chaos

RANCHI: The second day of the Monsoon Session of the Jharkhand Assembly witnessed major uproar, with legislators from both the ruling and opposition benches storming into the Well of the House. While the ruling parties demanded a rollback of the 130th Constitutional Amendment, the opposition raised concerns over the Surya Hansda encounter and the RIMS-II project. Repeated disruptions and walkouts overshadowed the day's proceedings.

As soon as the Question Hour began, BJP legislators stormed into the Well of the House, raising slogans and demanding a CBI probe into the alleged encounter of tribal youth Surya Hansda in Godda. They also opposed the construction of the RIMS-II medical facility on fertile agricultural land in Nagri, Ranchi.

In the midst of the protest, opposition members tore and threw posters into the Well, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the session until 12:30 pm.

Simultaneously, legislators from the ruling JMM, Congress, RJD, and CPI-ML protested against the proposed 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill in Parliament and Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls. Both sides raised slogans, paralysing the Question Hour completely.