SC questions Governor’s powers to withhold bills in presidential reference case

NEW DELHI: On the fourth day of hearings in the Presidential Reference case, the Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned the Centre on whether a Governor’s independent power to withhold a Bill could extend to Money Bills, thereby allowing such Bills to be delayed or withheld indefinitely.

In response, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, asserted that if a Governor withholds a Bill, it effectively lapses. He also challenged the Supreme Court’s earlier stance in the Tamil Nadu and Punjab Governor cases, which held that a withheld Bill must be returned to the Assembly for reconsideration. Mehta argued that prescribing a timeline for Governors and the President to act on Bills passed by State Legislatures undermines the discretionary powers conferred upon these constitutional authorities.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Maharashtra government, emphasised that only the Governor or President has the authority to grant assent to Bills, not the courts. He argued that mere delay in action by the Governor does not amount to constitutional failure, stating:

"It cannot be assumed that in every case where the Governor has not issued the declaration immediately or in a short period of time, the Governor is guilty of inactivity."

Salve further maintained that no time limits can be imposed on a Governor's actions: "He is not sitting in an ivory tower making decisions," he noted.