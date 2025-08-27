381 students rescued from flood-hit Gurdaspur school amid administrative negligence

Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh stated that water levels in the Ravi River have slightly receded compared to the previous day, with further improvement expected. He confirmed that the district administration is receiving multiple calls for help from flood-affected areas and is responding immediately.

Principal Naresh Kumar explained that four to five feet of water had entered the school premises. Some students were picked up earlier by their parents who managed to reach the school using tractor-trolleys. “Before the rescue operations began, breakfast and water were provided to the children and staff. As water levels rose in the morning, we contacted the administration, which then sent the rescue teams,” he said.

Khalsa Aid, a UK-based international non-profit humanitarian organisation, also extended support by deploying half a dozen volunteers to assist with the situation.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, a boarding school, was not vacated in time despite clear warnings and official orders from the district administration.

One concerned parent questioned the delay in evacuating the children, particularly when the threat of flooding had been known to authorities for at least three days.

Locals noted that the current flood levels surpass those witnessed during the catastrophic 1988 floods. They also pointed out that the school is located in a known flood-prone zone, which experiences waterlogging almost every year. The land for the school had originally been donated by the Daburi village panchayat.