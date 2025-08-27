Punjab flood crisis deepens: rivers overflow, dams exceed limits, villages submerged

In Amritsar’s Ajnala and Ramdass regions, around 20 villages have been severely affected due to the Ravi’s overflow. A breach in the Dhussi Bandh led to flooding in numerous villages, with Ghonewal and Machhiwala the worst hit.

The Punjab government has issued warnings to residents in vulnerable villages, urging them to prepare for possible evacuation. Relief camps have been established across the affected districts, one in Kapurthala, six in Ferozepur, and five in Hoshiarpur. In Fazilka, floods have destroyed 36,435 acres of land and damaged or collapsed 270 houses.

In a separate high-risk rescue operation, 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians were airlifted from a flooded village by an Army helicopter, minutes before the building they were sheltering in collapsed. A defence spokesperson praised the swift operation carried out by Army Aviation at 6 am on Wednesday, highlighting the army’s unwavering commitment and coordination with local authorities to prevent loss of life.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has directed all cabinet ministers to remain on the ground until the situation stabilises. He announced the deployment of the state government’s helicopter for rescue and relief purposes. “This helicopter belongs to the people who gave us a mandate, and it will now serve them in their hour of need,” said Mann.

During his visit to flood-affected areas in Gurdaspur, Mann acknowledged the urgent need for evacuation from marooned villages. He stated that while he would continue travelling by road, the helicopter would be exclusively used to support flood-hit communities.

Flood control rooms have been set up in all districts, and the state government has committed to fully compensating those who have suffered losses due to the heavy and incessant rainfall. A special Girdawari (revenue survey) has been ordered to assess damages fairly, ensuring affected families receive proper compensation.