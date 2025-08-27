41 dead as heavy rains lash J&K; CM echoes concern

SRINAGAR: The situation is grim in J&K as heavy rains have unleashed devastation in the Jammu region of the Union Territory, triggering floods, cloudbursts, landslides and mudslides that have claimed at least 41 lives and damaged key infrastructure, while severing rail, road, air and digital connectivity with the rest of the country.

Jammu recorded the highest ever rainfall in August in 24 hours at 380.0 mms, according to MeT official. The continuous and incessant rainfall has triggered massive landslides and flash floods.

SSP Reasi Paramvir Singh said that 30 people were killed in the massive landslide that was triggered by the heavy and incessant rain, which hit near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple, which is located en route to the Vaishno Devi shrine. Authorities had immediately launched the rescue operation to evacuate those trapped in the area.

A police official at Police Control Room, Katra said the relief and rescue operation is going on.

The teams of NDRF, SDRF, police and civil government agencies are engaged in the rescue operation

The official said the rescue operation is being hampered due to lack of connectivity.