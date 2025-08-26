At least 13 dead, including nine in landslide on Vaishno Devi route as heavy rains wreak havoc across Jammu

Several people were feared trapped, officials said as rescuers scrambled to pull out those buried under the debris near the Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari.

The landslide struck at a point about halfway along the winding 12-km trek from Katra town to the hilltop shrine.

There are two routes up to the shrine -- while the yatra had been suspended on the Himkoti trek route since morning, it was going on on the old route till 1:30 pm when authorities decided to suspend it as a precautionary measure in view of the rain.

Kiran, from Mohali in Punjab, was among those caught in the hail of stones, trees and boulders.

"I was coming down the hill after performing darshan when people started shouting. I saw stones falling down. I rushed to safety but was injured," Kiran told PTI Videos from a hospital bed in Katra.

"We were a group of five out of which three are injured," added another girl, traumatised by her narrow escape.

Many relatives gathered at the hospital and Vaishno Devi base camp in Katra looking for news of their loved ones.

Some of the injured have been shifted to the Narayana Hospital in Katra, about 15 km from Jammu.

Three relief columns of the Army were swiftly mobilised in rescue and relief operations in and around Katra, the PRO Defence Jammu said.

"One Column is assisting in saving lives in Ardhkuwari, Katra, One relief column reached location of landslide on the road Katra to Thakra Kot and one column providing assistance south of Jaurian. Efforts are on to save lives, provide assistance to needy and take the civilians to safe areas. Close coordination with civil agencies is being carried out," he said in a post on X.

This day of rain havoc comes days after flash floods triggered by a cloudburst struck Kishtwar district's Chisoti, the last motorable village en route the Machail Mata temple, on August 14, killing 65 people, mostly pilgrims, and leaving more than 100 injured.

Several people are still missing. Twelve days on, the despair returned.

In other rain-related incidents across the Jammu province on Tuesday, at least four people were reported killed in Doda district.

Three of these slipped and fell into a river, drowning in the swift flowing waters, while one died in a house collapse.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from low lying areas in the region.

Reports came in of damage to public and private infrastructure from the high altitude areas of Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Ramban, and Poonch districts, the officials said.

The real picture of the disaster will emerge only after an assessment of the ground situation, they said.