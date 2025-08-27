Dowry deaths remain a grim reality

NEW DELHI: A harrowing case in Greater Noida has again brought the reality of dowry deaths into the spotlight. Nikki Bhati (28) was allegedly set ablaze by her husband over dowry demands.

The incident is not an aberration but part of a chilling trend that continues to claim thousands of lives every year. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data paints a grim picture: in 2022 alone, 6,516 dowry deaths were reported.

Though this represents a slight decline from 7,045 in 2020, the numbers remain stubbornly high. Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 2,142 dowry deaths in 2022, followed by Bihar with 1,057, Madhya Pradesh with 520, Rajasthan with 451, and West Bengal with 427.

States like Haryana, with 234 such deaths, and Odisha, with 263, add to the disturbing tally. Adjusted for population, UP reports 1.9 dowry deaths per lakh women, Bihar 1.8, Haryana 1.7, and MP 1.2.

The tragedy, however, is only the tip of an iceberg of gender violence. What is less visible, but no less disturbing, is the cruelty that women face in their marriages. In 2022, NCRB recorded a staggering 1,44,593 cases under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code—cruelty by husband or his relatives.