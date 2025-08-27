Justice Sudarshan Reddy receives CPI and CPM backing for VP polls amid push to defend constitutional values

NEW DELHI: The General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), D Raja, on Wednesday announced full support for Justice B Sudarshan Reddy, the opposition’s joint candidate for the upcoming vice-presidential election, stating that Reddy upholds constitutional values and morality at a time when the nation faces grave threats from right-wing communal fascist forces.

Raja emphasised the critical nature of the forthcoming election, citing challenges to democratic principles and federalism. "Our party extends full support to Justice Sudarshan Reddy. He is one of the country’s most eminent jurists, steadfast in his commitment to the Constitution and its moral framework. At a time when the secular and democratic fabric of our society is under attack, his candidature symbolises a stand for democracy and constitutional order," Raja said after a meeting with Justice Reddy at the CPI headquarters in the capital.

As part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc’s consensus-building initiative, Justice Reddy and Congress MP Dr Mallu Ravi, who also serves as the Convenor of the Telangana Congress, met with Left party leaders in Delhi on Wednesday. The delegation first held discussions with Raja, followed by a meeting with CPI-Marxist (CPM) General Secretary MA Baby to seek support for the vice-presidential election scheduled for 9 September.