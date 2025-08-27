Justice Sudarshan Reddy receives CPI and CPM backing for VP polls amid push to defend constitutional values

NEW DELHI: The General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), D Raja, on Wednesday announced full support for Justice B Sudarshan Reddy, the opposition’s joint candidate for the upcoming vice-presidential election, stating that Reddy upholds constitutional values and morality at a time when the nation faces grave threats from right-wing communal fascist forces.
Raja emphasised the critical nature of the forthcoming election, citing challenges to democratic principles and federalism. "Our party extends full support to Justice Sudarshan Reddy. He is one of the country’s most eminent jurists, steadfast in his commitment to the Constitution and its moral framework. At a time when the secular and democratic fabric of our society is under attack, his candidature symbolises a stand for democracy and constitutional order," Raja said after a meeting with Justice Reddy at the CPI headquarters in the capital.
As part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc’s consensus-building initiative, Justice Reddy and Congress MP Dr Mallu Ravi, who also serves as the Convenor of the Telangana Congress, met with Left party leaders in Delhi on Wednesday. The delegation first held discussions with Raja, followed by a meeting with CPI-Marxist (CPM) General Secretary MA Baby to seek support for the vice-presidential election scheduled for 9 September.
Criticising the ruling government, Raja remarked that the election has gained importance because the country’s federal structure is under siege. “I conveyed to him our full support and solidarity. The resignation in disgrace of former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has once again exposed how the BJP undermines the Constitution and the dignity of high office. We stand firmly with Justice Reddy in this ideological battle against the BJP’s authoritarian agenda and its assault on our democracy,” Raja later posted on social media platform ‘X’.
Addressing the media at the CPM party office, MA Baby described Justice Reddy as a “highly competent and eligible citizen”. He added, “We are proud to be part of this united move by the opposition to nominate a distinguished individual to defend India’s constitutional values and the very idea of India.”
Congress leaders said these interactions underscore the INDIA bloc’s collective effort to build consensus and strengthen support nationwide ahead of the election.
As part of his broader outreach, Justice Reddy last week met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK MPs, followed by a visit to Lucknow where he held discussions with leaders of the Samajwadi Party and other opposition parties.