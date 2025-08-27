Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil begins protest march to Mumbai despite state opposition

MUMBAI: Despite discouragement from the Maharashtra government, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has begun his protest march from his village, Sarati, to Mumbai, demanding permanent reservations for the Maratha community. Over one lakh people from the Maratha and other communities are expected to join him in a show of support and solidarity when they reach Mumbai on 29 August this year.

Jarange Patil reiterated his long-standing demand that the Maratha community be recognised as part of the Other Backward Classes (OBC), citing that the Maratha and Kunbi castes are historically and socially the same. “Marathas are a backward class like Kunbis. There is historical evidence showing they are of the same lineage. Those who went to war were called Marathas, while those who stayed back for agricultural work were called Kunbis. If Kunbis are recognised as OBC, why not the Marathas?” he argued.

The state government attempted to dissuade Patil from launching the large-scale march, citing concerns over law and order due to the upcoming Ganesh festival. A petition was filed in the Bombay High Court seeking to deny permission for the protest in Mumbai. However, the court granted approval for the march, though Mumbai Police have allowed only a one-day protest at Azad Maidan.