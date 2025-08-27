Punjab floods: 400 students trapped in Gurdaspur; Army rescues 25, including CRPF personnel near Madhopur Headworks

CHANDIGARH: The flood situation remains grim in eight districts of Punjab --Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka-- where the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers are in spate.
Approximately 400 students and 40 staff members are feared to be trapped in rising floodwaters at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Daburi village of Gurdaspur.
The school is situated along the Gurdaspur-Dorangla road.
According to sources, Kiran nullah, which flows adjacent to the school, has not been cleaned in years, which has led to the accumulation of floodwater in and around the premises.
Meanwhile, as many as 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians were evacuated from a flooded village by an Army helicopter, just minutes before the building they were sheltering in collapsed.
A defence spokesperson said that the Army, in a swift and daring operation, evacuated the people who were stranded near Madhopur Headworks, an area bordering Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir. The building where these people were sheltering collapsed shortly after the evacuation, highlighting the timeliness and precision of the rescue.
“At 6 am on Wednesday, Army Aviation helicopters took off to carry out the rescue operation despite challenging conditions, and all stranded individuals were safely evacuated,” he said.
"This successful operation once again reflects the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and its ability to respond promptly in crisis situations. The synergy between the Army and local authorities averted a potential tragedy,” he added.
The water level in the Ravi river was recorded at 4.60 lakh cusecs early this morning, leading to flooding in Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Amritsar districts.
The water level in the Ranjit Sagar Dam on the Ravi crossed the danger mark of 527.91 metres, prompting authorities to release water from the reservoir in a controlled manner. Yesterday, approximately 1.95 lakh cusecs of water were released from the dam. Controlled releases are also being made from the Bhakra and Pong dams.
The catchment areas of the three dams in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh have witnessed heavy rainfall since the start of August. Mandi, the worst-affected district in the hill state, is one of the main catchment areas for the Beas river, on which the Pong Dam is built. Several cloudbursts have led to a massive inflow of water into the reservoir, causing a sharp rise in its levels.
The Punjab government has already issued warnings to people residing in villages along the rivers to be prepared for any eventuality. Relief camps have also been set up in the affected districts—one in Kapurthala, six in Ferozepur and five in Hoshiarpur. In Fazilka, 36,435 acres of land have been inundated due to the floods, and 270 houses have either collapsed or developed cracks.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be touring Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts today to take stock of the flood situation and oversee relief and rescue operations. Mann has also formed a committee for flood management and set up a central flood control room in Jalandhar.