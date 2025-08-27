Punjab floods: 400 students trapped in Gurdaspur; Army rescues 25, including CRPF personnel near Madhopur Headworks

CHANDIGARH: The flood situation remains grim in eight districts of Punjab --Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka-- where the Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers are in spate.

Approximately 400 students and 40 staff members are feared to be trapped in rising floodwaters at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Daburi village of Gurdaspur.

The school is situated along the Gurdaspur-Dorangla road.

According to sources, Kiran nullah, which flows adjacent to the school, has not been cleaned in years, which has led to the accumulation of floodwater in and around the premises.

Meanwhile, as many as 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians were evacuated from a flooded village by an Army helicopter, just minutes before the building they were sheltering in collapsed.

A defence spokesperson said that the Army, in a swift and daring operation, evacuated the people who were stranded near Madhopur Headworks, an area bordering Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmir. The building where these people were sheltering collapsed shortly after the evacuation, highlighting the timeliness and precision of the rescue.

“At 6 am on Wednesday, Army Aviation helicopters took off to carry out the rescue operation despite challenging conditions, and all stranded individuals were safely evacuated,” he said.