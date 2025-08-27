SC orders inquiry into NCLAT judge's allegation of pressure from higher judiciary

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has ordered an inquiry into serious claims made by a judicial member of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), who alleged that he was "approached by one of the most revered members of the higher judiciary" seeking a favourable order in a pending case.

The apex court initiated the probe after learning of the matter on Tuesday. According to sources in the Supreme Court registry, the inquiry will be conducted by the Court’s Secretary General. The future course of action will be determined based on the findings of this inquiry.

Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma, the judicial member of the Chennai bench of the NCLAT, made the startling allegation while recusing himself from hearing the case in question. His move has been described as unprecedented, given the nature of his claims.