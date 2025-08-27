'Shocking, deeply regrettable': India condemns Israel's killing of journalists in Gaza hospital strike

India on Wednesday described the killing of five journalists in an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in southern Gaza as “shocking and deeply regrettable,” reaffirming its stance against the loss of civilian lives in conflict zones.

The journalists were among 21 people killed during a double airstrike by Israeli forces on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis on Monday. The strike, which also claimed the lives of four healthcare workers, has drawn widespread international condemnation.

The journalists had been working with international media outlets including Reuters, Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and Middle East Eye.

“The killing of journalists is shocking and deeply regrettable. India has always condemned the loss of civilian lives in conflict,” said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. He noted that Israel has launched an investigation into the incident.