'Shocking, deeply regrettable': India condemns Israel's killing of journalists in Gaza hospital strike

India on Wednesday described the killing of five journalists in an Israeli airstrike on a hospital in southern Gaza as “shocking and deeply regrettable,” reaffirming its stance against the loss of civilian lives in conflict zones.
The journalists were among 21 people killed during a double airstrike by Israeli forces on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis on Monday. The strike, which also claimed the lives of four healthcare workers, has drawn widespread international condemnation.
The journalists had been working with international media outlets including Reuters, Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and Middle East Eye.
“The killing of journalists is shocking and deeply regrettable. India has always condemned the loss of civilian lives in conflict,” said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. He noted that Israel has launched an investigation into the incident.
Footage from the site captured the aftermath of the so-called “double tap” strike, where a second attack hit rescuers and media personnel responding to the initial blast.
A sixth journalist was killed in a separate incident in Khan Yunis the same day. According to media watchdogs, nearly 200 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the war began in October 2023. Israel has barred independent international media access to Gaza since then.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the latest incident a “tragic mishap,” promising a full inquiry by the Israeli military.
The UN also called for investigations into the incident, as targeted attacks on both hospitals and journalists are “forbidden under international law.”
UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that the “horrific killings highlight the extreme risks that medical personnel and journalists face as they carry out their vital work amid this brutal conflict.” The World Health Organization condemned the targeted Israeli attacks on Gaza’s healthcare facilities.
India initially backed Israel after the Hamas-led terror attacks in October 2023, reflecting its zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. However, amid growing international concern and pushback from Arab nations, New Delhi has adopted a more balanced approach, calling for an end to hostilities, humanitarian access to Gaza, release of hostages, and a return to negotiations aimed at a two-state solution.