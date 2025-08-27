Theaterisation ultimate goal, significant efforts progressing: Admiral DK Tripathi

MHOW: Amid growing debate over the pace and structure of India’s military restructuring, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral D K Tripathi on Wednesday described the move towards Integrated Theatre Commands (ITCs) as a “significant effort” that is steadily progressing, and reaffirmed that “theaterisation is the ultimate goal.”

Speaking at Ran Samvad-2025, the maiden tri-services dialogue on war, warfare and warfighting, held at the Army War College in Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh, Admiral Tripathi stressed the need for synergy among the three services.

“Another area where significant efforts are being progressed is jointness and integration. We are committed to synergising our command, control, communications and combat capability with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. Full stop, period,” he said.

Citing integration at the human level as a starting point, the Navy Chief said the armed forces had focused their attention on maximising interaction and cross-pollination across all levels. “So now I have an Army Aide-de-Camp (ADC) with me, and my friend, the Air Chief, has got a Naval Flight Lieutenant with him, to start with,” he added.

“With theaterisation as the ultimate goal, we are propelling ahead with the goal of unified planning, common picture and integrated operations. While gaining skills, competence and teamwork for this cohesion, it is the leadership that transforms both into decisive outcomes,” he said.