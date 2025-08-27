Theaterisation ultimate goal, significant efforts progressing: Admiral DK Tripathi

MHOW: Amid growing debate over the pace and structure of India’s military restructuring, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral D K Tripathi on Wednesday described the move towards Integrated Theatre Commands (ITCs) as a “significant effort” that is steadily progressing, and reaffirmed that “theaterisation is the ultimate goal.”
Speaking at Ran Samvad-2025, the maiden tri-services dialogue on war, warfare and warfighting, held at the Army War College in Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Madhya Pradesh, Admiral Tripathi stressed the need for synergy among the three services.
“Another area where significant efforts are being progressed is jointness and integration. We are committed to synergising our command, control, communications and combat capability with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. Full stop, period,” he said.
Citing integration at the human level as a starting point, the Navy Chief said the armed forces had focused their attention on maximising interaction and cross-pollination across all levels. “So now I have an Army Aide-de-Camp (ADC) with me, and my friend, the Air Chief, has got a Naval Flight Lieutenant with him, to start with,” he added.
“With theaterisation as the ultimate goal, we are propelling ahead with the goal of unified planning, common picture and integrated operations. While gaining skills, competence and teamwork for this cohesion, it is the leadership that transforms both into decisive outcomes,” he said.
However, cautioning against rushing the restructuring process, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, in a session on Tuesday, warned against hasty transitions that might compromise the core strengths of individual services. Speaking during a fireside chat at the same event, he reiterated that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is not opposed to tri-service integration but believes that changes must be thoughtful and deliberate.
Highlighting concerns about complex command structures, the Air Chief said, “The aim is to enable quicker decision-making at the commanders’ level, but joint structures should not end up adding layers to the process.”
Admiral Tripathi also raised serious concerns regarding the expanding capabilities of civilian vessels such as fishing boats and survey ships, which he warned are increasingly acquiring military functionalities.
Fishing fleets “fitted with satellite communication and long-range sensors now act as extension of national strategy, remaining at sea for months while relaying positional and surveillance intelligence in real time,” he noted.
“Similarly, research and survey vessels ostensibly engaged in scientific pursuits increasingly carry sophisticated sonar and electronic systems capable of mapping the seabed and gathering hydrographic intelligence, which are of obvious military value,” Admiral Tripathi said.
With rapid technological advancements in the maritime domain, he said the potential for misuse of civilian platforms was growing. “Technology has advanced to the point where small autonomous boats can now launch, for example, surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles, making it conceivable that seemingly innocuous fishing vessels could carry out major offensive actions in the near future,” he warned.
“Such platforms embody the ambiguity of intent—civilian in appearance, military in function,” the Navy Chief concluded.